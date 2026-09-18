A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
‘The View’ co-host is being accused of defaming three white teenagers, implying that they obstructed or were involved in the death of Wells.
Published:
Updated:
A co-host of ABC’s “The View,” Sunny Hostin, may not be able to get out of a defamation lawsuit over comments she made about the friends of Nolan Wells with a simple apology, according to an attorney.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
A co-host of ABC’s “The View,” Sunny Hostin, may not be able to get out of a defamation lawsuit over comments she made about the friends of Nolan Wells with a simple apology, according to an attorney.
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