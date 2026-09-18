A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The vice president is set to host a Shabbat dinner amid a push to assuage the doubts of Jewish voters.
The hosting by Vice President Vance of a Shabbat dinner at Number One Observatory Circle brings to mind Shakespeare’s observation about excessive protest. It comes after America’s second highest elected official met with radio personality Sid Rosenberg, who declared that he went into the meeting “with very low expectations” but managed to “charm” the vice president. Good for Mr. Rosenberg, but hardly reassuring for the rest of us.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The hosting by Vice President Vance of a Shabbat dinner at Number One Observatory Circle brings to mind Shakespeare’s observation about excessive protest. It comes after America’s second highest elected official met with radio personality Sid Rosenberg, who declared that he went into the meeting “with very low expectations” but managed to “charm” the vice president. Good for Mr. Rosenberg, but hardly reassuring for the rest of us.
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