A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
If it takes place — a big if — it will be the first such exercise in two decades.
The Palestinian Authority president, Mahmoud Abbas, is attempting to regain an ounce of legitimacy by announcing an election. The scheduled November 28 parliamentary votes, if they take place — a big if — will be the first such exercise in two decades. Beyond procedural questions, elections where democratic institutions and rule of law are absent can lead to bad results. The record of imposing democracy on the Mideast is dismal.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The Palestinian Authority president, Mahmoud Abbas, is attempting to regain an ounce of legitimacy by announcing an election. The scheduled November 28 parliamentary votes, if they take place — a big if — will be the first such exercise in two decades. Beyond procedural questions, elections where democratic institutions and rule of law are absent can lead to bad results. The record of imposing democracy on the Mideast is dismal.
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