A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The multi-million dollar overhaul will eliminate all but one lane of southbound traffic on a key Manhattan thoroughfare.
An almost $40 million plan to plant trees and build bike lanes in the middle of Park Avenue — by erasing three lanes of traffic — is being roundly panned by commentators who foresee a homeless encampment amid “manufactured congestion” through Midtown Manhattan.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
An almost $40 million plan to plant trees and build bike lanes in the middle of Park Avenue — by erasing three lanes of traffic — is being roundly panned by commentators who foresee a homeless encampment amid “manufactured congestion” through Midtown Manhattan.
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