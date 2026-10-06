New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
‘At this point, the only conclusion I can draw is that the City is trying to cover up its failures at this shelter while veterans continue to suffer,’ Councilmember Phil Wong tells the Sun.
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A scheduled visit by city Council members to a shelter for homeless veterans is tentative after Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration tried to compel lawmakers to sign nondisclosure agreements before they conduct an oversight tour of the facility Wednesday, council members told The New York Sun on Tuesday.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
A scheduled visit by city Council members to a shelter for homeless veterans is tentative after Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration tried to compel lawmakers to sign nondisclosure agreements before they conduct an oversight tour of the facility Wednesday, council members told The New York Sun on Tuesday.
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