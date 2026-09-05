United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The 1902 McMillan Plan called for a monument on the spot where construction of the arch is set to begin.
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The Trump administration’s announcement that it is preparing to start excavation work necessary to build a massive triumphal arch at Arlington, Virginia has drawn howls of protests from Democrats but a monument at that site has long been part of a development plan for the capitol area.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
The Trump administration’s announcement that it is preparing to start excavation work necessary to build a massive triumphal arch at Arlington, Virginia has drawn howls of protests from Democrats but a monument at that site has long been part of a development plan for the capitol area.
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