United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Fine Porsche engineering disappears beneath branded luggage, watch-inspired instruments, and enough decorative excess to diminish both companies.
Some creative collaborations are brilliant, bringing out the best in both brands while creating something new in its own right. These Porsche 911s, made through a partnership between the restomod company Singer and Louis Vuitton, are not among them.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
Some creative collaborations are brilliant, bringing out the best in both brands while creating something new in its own right. These Porsche 911s, made through a partnership between the restomod company Singer and Louis Vuitton, are not among them.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.