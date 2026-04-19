Democrats Join Spanish Prime Minister, Progressives at Barcelona for Takedown of Trump

‘Schmigadoon!’ Gleefully Sends Up Broadway Classics, but Soon Runs Out of Gas
By ELYSA GARDNER|
Democratic senators joined a Global Progressive Movement summit at Barcelona, where Senator Chris Murphy described America as a ‘nation in crisis’ in the ‘middle of a totalitarian takeover.’
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By DONALD KIRK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By JOSEPH CURL|