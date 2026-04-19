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The New York Sun
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Democrats Join Spanish Prime Minister, Progressives at Barcelona for Takedown of Trump

Democratic senators joined a Global Progressive Movement summit at Barcelona, where Senator Chris Murphy described America as a ‘nation in crisis’ in the ‘middle of a totalitarian takeover.’

Senator Chris Murphy speaks at the Global Progressive Summit at Barcelona on April 18, 2026.
Senator Chris Murphy speaks at the Global Progressive Summit at Barcelona on April 18, 2026. Chris Murphy via X
SHARON KEHNEMUI

SHARON KEHNEMUI

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