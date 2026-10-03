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By MATTHEW RICE|
Reports of gender-based violence rose 60 percent in six months, the United Nations says, and women in the camps describe a lack of privacy and dwindling aid.
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No doors. Little privacy. Restrooms that women say are the most common place for girls to be harassed. That is daily life in the camps for more than 1.7 million displaced persons in Gaza, where reported gender-based violence rose 60 percent in the first six months of 2026, according to the United Nations Population Fund, or UNFPA.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
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By DAVID MASTIO|
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By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
No doors. Little privacy. Restrooms that women say are the most common place for girls to be harassed. That is daily life in the camps for more than 1.7 million displaced persons in Gaza, where reported gender-based violence rose 60 percent in the first six months of 2026, according to the United Nations Population Fund, or UNFPA.
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