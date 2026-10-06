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A former senior official at the Central Intelligence Agency is admitting to carrying out a scheme that cost taxpayers approximately $194 million.
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A former senior official at the Central Intelligence Agency is admitting to carrying out a scheme that cost taxpayers approximately $194 million.
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