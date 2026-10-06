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By JOSEPH CURL|
The former president of Berlin’s foreign intelligence is arrested for ‘treasonous espionage.’
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In what is shaping up as the biggest German spy scandal since the end of the Cold War, a former president of Germany’s foreign intelligence was arrested today on suspicion of selling secrets — “treasonous espionage” — to agents of two foreign intelligence agencies.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
In what is shaping up as the biggest German spy scandal since the end of the Cold War, a former president of Germany’s foreign intelligence was arrested today on suspicion of selling secrets — “treasonous espionage” — to agents of two foreign intelligence agencies.
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