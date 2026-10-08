New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
A reported investigation into the U.S. ambassador to Greece and former fiancée of Donald Trump, Jr. includes complaints of possible substance abuse and a toxic workplace inside the Athens mission.
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The State Department’s inspector general has reportedly opened an investigation into the Ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle over her conduct including late night partying and lavish lifestyle as a new report claims she tried to shake down a high-dollar Trump donor in exchange for administration access.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
The State Department’s inspector general has reportedly opened an investigation into the Ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle over her conduct including late night partying and lavish lifestyle as a new report claims she tried to shake down a high-dollar Trump donor in exchange for administration access.
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