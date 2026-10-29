Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
‘Abdul knows how to bring people together. He’s just chosen not to,’ attorney Jason Turkish says.
Published:
Updated:
Congresswoman Haley Stevens’ fiancé, Jason Turkish, will vote for the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Michigan, Mike Rogers, over Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee. Ms. Stevens narrowly lost the Democratic primary to Dr. El-Sayed over the summer.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Congresswoman Haley Stevens’ fiancé, Jason Turkish, will vote for the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Michigan, Mike Rogers, over Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee. Ms. Stevens narrowly lost the Democratic primary to Dr. El-Sayed over the summer.
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