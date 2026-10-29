Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
For shippers, the Black Sea is more dangerous than the Strait of Hormuz. Kyiv says the Kremlin’s goal is a landlocked Ukraine.
Published:
Updated:
For the first time since World War II, the Black Sea is an economic dead zone. This year, Black Sea shipping has lost more ships and sailors than the Strait of Hormuz shipping has lost in the American-Israeli attack. Now, Russian and Ukrainian ports stand idle, putting at risk 100 million tons of grain from the summer-fall harvest.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
For the first time since World War II, the Black Sea is an economic dead zone. This year, Black Sea shipping has lost more ships and sailors than the Strait of Hormuz shipping has lost in the American-Israeli attack. Now, Russian and Ukrainian ports stand idle, putting at risk 100 million tons of grain from the summer-fall harvest.
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