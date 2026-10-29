Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
The spectacle sacrifices yet another source of American unity on the altar of partisanship.
Published:
Updated:
Presidents Clinton and Obama are trading barbs with President Trump as if all three men are on Tuesday’s ballot. The spectacle is sacrificing yet another source of American unity on the altar of partisanship, burying the tradition that former presidents retire from the arena and transition into being elder statesmen.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Presidents Clinton and Obama are trading barbs with President Trump as if all three men are on Tuesday’s ballot. The spectacle is sacrificing yet another source of American unity on the altar of partisanship, burying the tradition that former presidents retire from the arena and transition into being elder statesmen.
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