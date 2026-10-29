Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
‘They stole the elections,’ Prime Minister Netanyahu writes.
Published:
Updated:
Israel’s internal security services are investigating suspicions that bribes from abroad tainted the election by causing an unprecedented Arab turnout of more than 70 percent.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Israel’s internal security services are investigating suspicions that bribes from abroad tainted the election by causing an unprecedented Arab turnout of more than 70 percent.
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