‘Hit Them Very Hard,’ Trump Says, but Does That Include Targeting Iran’s War Leaders?  

Stock Trading Restriction Bill Passed by House Despite Democrats’ Objections Over Exemption for Trump, Other Administration Officials
By MATTHEW RICE|
Killing Mujtaba Khamanei might help, but better to hit regime oppression instruments, an Iran watcher at an Israeli think tank tells the Sun.
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