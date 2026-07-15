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The New York Sun
Foreign

‘Hit Them Very Hard,’ Trump Says, but Does That Include Targeting Iran’s War Leaders?  

Killing Mujtaba Khamanei might help, but better to hit regime oppression instruments, an Iran watcher at an Israeli think tank tells the Sun.

Mojtaba_Khamenei, the 51-year-old current supreme leader, did not attend his father’s funeral and has not appeared or heard from in public since he was reportedly badly injured in the February 28 strike that launched the war.
Mojtaba_Khamenei, the 51-year-old current supreme leader, did not attend his father’s funeral and has not appeared or heard from in public since he was reportedly badly injured in the February 28 strike that launched the war. Via Wikipedia
BENNY AVNI

BENNY AVNI

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