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A Dominican convicted of second-degree assault is exactly the sort of lawbreaker Americans overwhelmingly want to see deported.
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How far will Governor Kathy Hochul go to keep immigrant criminals in this country?
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How far will Governor Kathy Hochul go to keep immigrant criminals in this country?
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