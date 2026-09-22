Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
In his final season at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Wynton Marsalis puts a characteristically inventive spin on jazz’s past.
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“Come Home.” That’s the official title for Jazz at Lincoln Center’s 2026-2027 season which will be the final one for founding Artistic Director Wynton Marsalis. JALC launched the season this past weekend with a concert titled “Marsalis and the Masters.” Coming home is one thing, but the opening salvo of their 39th season was a notable example of what JALC does best: Combining the new with the old, the fresh with the familiar. The program consisted of ten works, composed over a 50-plus year period, from Jelly Roll Morton’s 1923 “The Pearls” to Chick Corea’s 1978 “Humpty Dumpty,” all as arranged by Mr. Marsalis.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
“Come Home.” That’s the official title for Jazz at Lincoln Center’s 2026-2027 season which will be the final one for founding Artistic Director Wynton Marsalis. JALC launched the season this past weekend with a concert titled “Marsalis and the Masters.” Coming home is one thing, but the opening salvo of their 39th season was a notable example of what JALC does best: Combining the new with the old, the fresh with the familiar. The program consisted of ten works, composed over a 50-plus year period, from Jelly Roll Morton’s 1923 “The Pearls” to Chick Corea’s 1978 “Humpty Dumpty,” all as arranged by Mr. Marsalis.
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