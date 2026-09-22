“Come Home.” That’s the official title for Jazz at Lincoln Center’s 2026-2027 season which will be the final one for founding Artistic Director Wynton Marsalis. JALC launched the season this past weekend with a concert titled “Marsalis and the Masters.” Coming home is one thing, but the opening salvo of their 39th season was a notable example of what JALC does best: Combining the new with the old, the fresh with the familiar. The program consisted of ten works, composed over a 50-plus year period, from Jelly Roll Morton’s 1923 “The Pearls” to Chick Corea’s 1978 “Humpty Dumpty,” all as arranged by Mr. Marsalis.