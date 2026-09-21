Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
‘I want what’s good for New York,’ the president said of Mamdani.
President Trump and Mayor Zohran Mamdani continued their streak of having warm public events together on Monday as Mr. Mamdani welcomed the president to Gracie Mansion, where they discussed housing and immigration issues. Mr. Trump once again praised Mr. Mamdani, saying he was off to a “start” of maybe being one of the city’s “great” mayors.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
President Trump and Mayor Zohran Mamdani continued their streak of having warm public events together on Monday as Mr. Mamdani welcomed the president to Gracie Mansion, where they discussed housing and immigration issues. Mr. Trump once again praised Mr. Mamdani, saying he was off to a “start” of maybe being one of the city’s “great” mayors.
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