Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
The UN rapporteur claims that America is trying to keep Europe weak by prolonging the conflict.
The United Nations Rapporteur for the Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, says she thinks the West should stop sending weapons to Ukraine.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
The United Nations Rapporteur for the Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, says she thinks the West should stop sending weapons to Ukraine.
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