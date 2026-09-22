Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
The record of elections shows that successful military or strategic activity just before the balloting is a great vote-getter.
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Updated:
This has been the most difficult midterm election to predict with confidence in living memory. It is a truism that midterm elections normally are unfavorable to the administration and in two-term administrations the last time that the midterm election after six years for a reelected president was not unfavorable was in 1906 under Theodore Roosevelt.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
This has been the most difficult midterm election to predict with confidence in living memory. It is a truism that midterm elections normally are unfavorable to the administration and in two-term administrations the last time that the midterm election after six years for a reelected president was not unfavorable was in 1906 under Theodore Roosevelt.
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