Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
A protester who survived his own hanging is back on death row, and Tehran’s post-uprising execution count already tops all of last year.
Abolfazl Sepahi Badjani was hanged at age 24, yet not before one last visit with his family. His mother, herself serving a prison sentence, was let out of custody just long enough to say goodbye to her son and to the nephew she’d helped raise, Alireza Sepahi, who was condemned alongside him.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
Abolfazl Sepahi Badjani was hanged at age 24, yet not before one last visit with his family. His mother, herself serving a prison sentence, was let out of custody just long enough to say goodbye to her son and to the nephew she’d helped raise, Alireza Sepahi, who was condemned alongside him.
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