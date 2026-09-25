When a writer of Stephen King’s stature decides to praise a movie, it usually means said picture is frightfully good. As it turns out, “Never After Dark,” the Japanese horror film the author describes as “amazing and haunting,” is pretty good, if not exactly a classic. Revolving around a medium who helps ghosts get what they want so that they stop bothering the living, the movie is mostly scary in an old-fashioned but clever way, with familiar symbols like grandfather clocks and figures draped in sheets combining with practical effects to create a comfortably spooky experience. More modern tropes like J-horror cues and aspects of torture horror also reveal themselves to be part of the mix, ultimately leading to a film that’s both closely constructed and curiously eclectic.