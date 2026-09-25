Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
The conservative justices lifted a stay that blocked the use of the national online citizenship database.
The Supreme Court will allow the Trump administration to launch a national online citizenship verification system using a database of citizenship information, Social Security numbers, and other data to verify voters ahead of the midterm election.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
The Supreme Court will allow the Trump administration to launch a national online citizenship verification system using a database of citizenship information, Social Security numbers, and other data to verify voters ahead of the midterm election.
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