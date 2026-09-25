Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Suffer the little journalists to come unto me, Leo says on Day 1 of France trip.
In his latest rebuttal to President Trump, the Pope took a shot at his recent efforts to bar news agencies from the White House, telling reporters Friday morning he was “very happy” to have them aboard the papal flight from Rome to Paris.
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By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
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By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
In his latest rebuttal to President Trump, the Pope took a shot at his recent efforts to bar news agencies from the White House, telling reporters Friday morning he was “very happy” to have them aboard the papal flight from Rome to Paris.
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