Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Deriding the high bench’s emergency docket has become a cause célèbre for the left.
Justice Jackson’s sally against her court’s use of the emergency or “shadow docket” suggests a summer break has done little to cool temperatures on the high bench. The junior justice told a crowd at the District of Columbia that the deciding of cases on an expedited basis is “having an enormously disruptive and potentially corrosive effect” on the court. She adds that the emergency docket amounts to a Republican “fast track.”
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
Justice Jackson’s sally against her court’s use of the emergency or “shadow docket” suggests a summer break has done little to cool temperatures on the high bench. The junior justice told a crowd at the District of Columbia that the deciding of cases on an expedited basis is “having an enormously disruptive and potentially corrosive effect” on the court. She adds that the emergency docket amounts to a Republican “fast track.”
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