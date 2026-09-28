Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
The Euphoria actress has set off a round of conversion speculation after she was spotted attending Rosh Hashanah services with her Jewish boyfriend.
Published:
Updated:
Sydney Sweeney’s attendance at a synagogue in Connecticut with her Jewish boyfriend Scooter Braun has taken on a life of its own.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Sydney Sweeney’s attendance at a synagogue in Connecticut with her Jewish boyfriend Scooter Braun has taken on a life of its own.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime