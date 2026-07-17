Kyiv’s Targeting Strategy Is Gaining Against the Kremlin’s Brute Force Tactics

Published: Jul 17, 2026, 04:00 AM ET Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 11:07 AM ET

The surprising asymmetry between the Russian and Ukrainian drone-missile campaigns.

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By GEORGE WILL

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