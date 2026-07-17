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Kyiv’s Targeting Strategy Is Gaining Against the Kremlin’s Brute Force Tactics

The surprising asymmetry between the Russian and Ukrainian drone-missile campaigns.

A plume of black smoke is seen over the port of St. Petersburg on June 3, 2026, after a Ukrainian drone attack.
A plume of black smoke is seen over the port of St. Petersburg on June 3, 2026, after a Ukrainian drone attack. AP
NEWT GINGRICH

NEWT GINGRICH

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