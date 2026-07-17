Luchino Visconti’s ‘White Nights’ Is Movie Heaven

Stock Trading Restriction Bill Passed by House Despite Democrats’ Objections Over Exemption for Trump, Other Administration Officials
By MATTHEW RICE|
The 1957 drama is a masterful depiction of young love and lost illusions, guided by the luminous and guileless presence of Marcello Mastroianni and Maria Schell.
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By MATTHEW RICE|
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By JOSEPH CURL|
By DEAN KARAYANIS|