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The New York Sun
Arts+

Luchino Visconti’s ‘White Nights’ Is Movie Heaven

The 1957 drama is a masterful depiction of young love and lost illusions, guided by the luminous and guileless presence of Marcello Mastroianni and Maria Schell.

Marcello Mastroianni and Maria Schell in ‘White Nights.’
Marcello Mastroianni and Maria Schell in ‘White Nights.’ Courtesy of Janus Films
CARLOS SOUSA

CARLOS SOUSA

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