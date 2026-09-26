Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
The Belarusian president is trading political prisoners for American sanctions relief in a series of deals, even as a Russian missile brigade capable of striking most of Europe sits on his country’s soil.
President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has landed on a formula that keeps Washington coming back to Minsk: Free a batch of political prisoners, bank a fresh round of American sanctions relief, yet leave the Kremlin’s military hardware exactly where it is.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has landed on a formula that keeps Washington coming back to Minsk: Free a batch of political prisoners, bank a fresh round of American sanctions relief, yet leave the Kremlin’s military hardware exactly where it is.
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