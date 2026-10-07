New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
An official statement about October 7 from the Mayor Zohran Mamdani focused on criticizing Israel for what he called ‘genocide.’
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On the third anniversary of the worst terror attack in Israeli history, Mayor Zohran Mamdani released a statement criticizing Israel for “genocide” and said he would end the day by meeting with Palestinians.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
On the third anniversary of the worst terror attack in Israeli history, Mayor Zohran Mamdani released a statement criticizing Israel for “genocide” and said he would end the day by meeting with Palestinians.
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