New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
The latest release of FBI documents shows the 2022 surveillance net extended to Chief of Staff Susie Wiles in addition to the first lady and the president’s then-minor son.
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Special Counsel Jack Smith surveilled President Trump’s future chief of staff, Susie Wiles, in 2022 as well as Melania and Barron Trump, then 16, the White House disclosed Monday in a release that could add fresh momentum to the push to charge Mr. Smith.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Special Counsel Jack Smith surveilled President Trump’s future chief of staff, Susie Wiles, in 2022 as well as Melania and Barron Trump, then 16, the White House disclosed Monday in a release that could add fresh momentum to the push to charge Mr. Smith.
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