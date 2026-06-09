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The New York Sun
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New Jersey Lawmakers Advance Bill To Criminalize ‘Interfering’ With Abortion, Transgender Treatments

Opponents of the bill say it ‘weaponizes the courts against pro-life speech, crisis pregnancy centers, and sidewalk ministry.’

The full Assembly could hold a final vote on the bill this week, sending it to Governor Mikie Sherrill’s desk.
The full Assembly could hold a final vote on the bill this week, sending it to Governor Mikie Sherrill’s desk. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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