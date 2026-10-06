New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
‘He wasn’t advocating attacks on LA and San Diego,” says a conservative pundit usually critical of the president. ‘He was defending the Iran war and the high cost of fuel today.’
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California Governor Gavin Newsom is pouncing on remarks President Trump made at a Nebraska rally that left critics parsing his words about whether it would be acceptable to lose Los Angeles and San Diego to an Iranian nuclear attack.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
California Governor Gavin Newsom is pouncing on remarks President Trump made at a Nebraska rally that left critics parsing his words about whether it would be acceptable to lose Los Angeles and San Diego to an Iranian nuclear attack.
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