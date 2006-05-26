Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘Taxpayers Spurn WTC Memorial’

[OpEd, “Taxpayers Spurn WTC Memorial,” May 18, 2006]. As a taxpayer I did not make a contribution to the World Trade Center Memorial and also rejected the “check to give” box in my State tax return. Grandiose plans don’t hit the note nor do millions upon millions to commemorate September 11; We vividly remember that terrible day and would like to see a dignified memorial such as the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which cost about seven million dollars. Built upon the hallowed space.

RUTH UNTERBERG

New York, New York

‘The Book on Schumer’

[OpEd, “The Book on Schumer,” May 25, 2006]. Even though I’m a registered Republican, I’ve supported Chuck Schumer for many years and consider him a friend. His staunch anti-gun stand, coupled with his life-long love affair with (and support of) New York City are but two of the reasons I feel comfortable pulling his lever in the voting booth.

But, my friend is at a crossroads. It’s not the first one, as his decision to not challenge George Pataki at the height of his popularity, was a wise one. And, although the Senator would be an outstanding administrator, becoming a U.S. senator doesn’t exactly hurt your resume.

But, what’s his endgame? Frankly he’s going to be severely upstaged by both Mrs. Clinton and Mr. Spitzer for the foreseeable future. Senator Clinton will be reelected and return to the Senate to begin her campaign for the presidency. This will keep her in the spotlight for another 2 and 1/2 years even if she loses the presidential race. If she wins, her fame will supercede even her husband’s.

Mr. Spitzer will be in the news more frequently until he becomes governor, and beyond as he shakes up Albany, and inevitably makes a presidential run.

So what should Chuck aspire to? Becoming a “national” politician has limited upside for him. He’s not going to be a presidential candidate with the young talent percolating around the country. Nevertheless, the senator’s influence on his colleagues in the Senate can still grow. He should attempt to increase his power in that body, and aspire to the highest leadership positions, perhaps even Majority Leader. Given his fund raising skills and his connections in New York, all aspiring politicians will seek his advice and contacts.

But most importantly, Chuck Schumer will be better able to do more things for the Big Apple. This city is the greatest and most important city in the world, and Chuck Schumer can have a great career just by serving it.

SALVATORE BOMMARITO

New York, New York