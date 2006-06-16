Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘Giuliani’s Bid to Raise Profile’

Russell Berman confirms that everyone else is learning what New Yorkers already know: Rudolph Giuliani has what it takes [“In Bid to Raise Profile, Aid GOP, Giuliani Rakes In $2 Million,” Russell Berman, Page 1, June 14, 2006].

New York City Democrats outnumber Republicans by a margin of more than five-to-one. Despite the odds, Mr. Giuliani has a proven track record of winning by appealing beyond the traditional, narrow, ideological conservative party base, which is a receipt for defeat.

He has consistently been able to attract large numbers of first time independent and moderate Democratic voters, building a majority coalition necessary for winning. A Republican ticket of John McCain for president and Rudolph Giuliani for vice president in 2008 would be a great choice for voters.

LAWRENCE PENNER

Great Neck, N.Y.

‘Taunting the Imagination’

The United States has a policy of targeted killings of terrorist leaders in Iraq and Afghanistan. This is a wise policy as these murderers are killers of the worst type – they wantonly kill children on a school buses, women shopping at the market, men at police stations who try to restore order, and old people at houses of worship [William F. Buckley Jr., “Taunting the Imagination,” Opinion, June 14, 2006].

This policy is applauded by most people who understand what the United States is up against in facilitating the emergence of a democratic form of government in Iraq and Afghanistan. However, there is a double standard here.

The policy is widely condemned upon substituting the country of Israel for the United States, and substituting the former so-called “spiritual leader” of Hamas (Sheik Ahmed Yassin) for terror leader Abu Musab al-Zarqawi and his “spiritual adviser,” Sheik Omar Abdel Rahman, who also had the blood of innocents on their hands directly.

DAVID KUDISH

Chicago, Il.