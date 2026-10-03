Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
The Bishop of Rome writes that ‘in this era of artificial intelligence, it is becoming urgent to distinguish human art from what machines produce.’
Published:
Updated:
Pope Leo XIV’s call for artificial intelligence to be “disarmed” and his assertion that “algorithms lack the spark of humanity” amount to an extraordinary intervention in a growing debate over the rapidly evolving technology.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Pope Leo XIV’s call for artificial intelligence to be “disarmed” and his assertion that “algorithms lack the spark of humanity” amount to an extraordinary intervention in a growing debate over the rapidly evolving technology.
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