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The New York Sun
Arts+

‘Shifters’ Gracefully Shifts Through Time and Memory

Benedict Lombe’s London transfer presents the joy and pain of young love at the Cherry Lane Theater.

Heather Agyepong and Daniel Ezra in 'Shifters.'
Heather Agyepong and Daniel Ezra in 'Shifters.' Marc J. Franklin
ELYSA GARDNER

ELYSA GARDNER

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