‘Shifters’ Gracefully Shifts Through Time and Memory

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 11:39 PM ET Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 07:43 AM ET

Benedict Lombe’s London transfer presents the joy and pain of young love at the Cherry Lane Theater.

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