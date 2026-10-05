Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
An off-Broadway satire of identity politics that places Anne Frank in a hip-hop musical is boisterously amusing but ultimately muddled.
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Great satire can require courage, particularly if the subject matter is dark, and few subjects are as dark as the Holocaust. Several years back, the composer and lyricist Andrew Fox and the playwright and screenwriter Joel Sinensky were intrigued by a social media query that was either satirical or, more likely, idiotic, concerning one of the Shoah’s most famous victims, Anne Frank: Did she acknowledge her white privilege?
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Great satire can require courage, particularly if the subject matter is dark, and few subjects are as dark as the Holocaust. Several years back, the composer and lyricist Andrew Fox and the playwright and screenwriter Joel Sinensky were intrigued by a social media query that was either satirical or, more likely, idiotic, concerning one of the Shoah’s most famous victims, Anne Frank: Did she acknowledge her white privilege?
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