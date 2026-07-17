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The New York Sun
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Social Security’s Zero Hour Nears, Triggering Benefit Cuts of 22 Percent Unless Congress Acts

Payouts would drop for everyone up to and including widows living on survivors’ checks, yet candidates for office are silent.

Social Security's trust fund is slated to run out of money unless Congress acts.
Social Security's trust fund is slated to run out of money unless Congress acts. Getty Images
VERONIQUE de RUGY

VERONIQUE de RUGY

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