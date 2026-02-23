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The New York Sun
National

Supreme Court To Hear Colorado County’s Climate Change Case Against Oil Companies

Boulder County claims oil and gas companies knowingly contributed to climate change and caused billions of dollars in injuries and damages resulting from wildfires, pests, droughts, extreme heat, and flooding.

Fire retardant is dropped on the Stone Canyon and Lake Shore fires in Boulder County, Colorado, on August 2, 2024.
Fire retardant is dropped on the Stone Canyon and Lake Shore fires in Boulder County, Colorado, on August 2, 2024. Boulder Office of Disaster Management via X.
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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