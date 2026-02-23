Supreme Court To Hear Colorado County’s Climate Change Case Against Oil Companies

‘Ulster American’ Is a Bawdy Send Up of Progressive Pieties — and an Irreverent Inquiry Into Irishness
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
Boulder County claims oil and gas companies knowingly contributed to climate change and caused billions of dollars in injuries and damages resulting from wildfires, pests, droughts, extreme heat, and flooding.
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By A.R. HOFFMAN|
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