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By DONALD KIRK|
Azadeh Moaveni’s new history traces the first ladies’ power, intrigue, and, at times, uneasy role in the White House.
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‘The East Wing: Power, Intrigue, and the Untold Stories of America’s First Ladies‘
By Azadeh Moaveni
St Martin’s Press, 432 pages
By DONALD KIRK|
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By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
‘The East Wing: Power, Intrigue, and the Untold Stories of America’s First Ladies‘
By Azadeh Moaveni
St Martin’s Press, 432 pages
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