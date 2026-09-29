Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
Low-dose aspirin can cut dementia risk by 70 percent, a study found.
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Updated:
Scientists have discovered that President Trump is correct to recommend taking low dose aspirin every day.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Scientists have discovered that President Trump is correct to recommend taking low dose aspirin every day.
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