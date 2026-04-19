Trump Says ‘No More Mr. Nice Guy’ if Iran Doesn’t Accept a Deal To End Conflict

‘Schmigadoon!’ Gleefully Sends Up Broadway Classics, but Soon Runs Out of Gas
By ELYSA GARDNER|
Talks Monday at Islamabad seek to force a peace deal after Iran attacked vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and the U.S. responded by tearing a hole through and capturing an Iranian cargo ship.
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By DONALD KIRK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By JOSEPH CURL|