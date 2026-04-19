Search
The New York Sun
Foreign

Trump Says ‘No More Mr. Nice Guy’ if Iran Doesn’t Accept a Deal To End Conflict

Talks Monday at Islamabad seek to force a peace deal after Iran attacked vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and the U.S. responded by tearing a hole through and capturing an Iranian cargo ship.

View looking north showing the Strait of Hormuz, connecting the Gulf of Oman with the Persian Gulf, with the Zagros Mountains and Qeshm Island of Iran in the background, and areas of Oman, Muscat and the United Arab Emirates in the foreground, as seen from the Space Shuttle Columbia during shuttle mission STS-52 in 1992.
View looking north showing the Strait of Hormuz, connecting the Gulf of Oman with the Persian Gulf, with the Zagros Mountains and Qeshm Island of Iran in the background, and areas of Oman, Muscat and the United Arab Emirates in the foreground, as seen from the Space Shuttle Columbia during shuttle mission STS-52 in 1992. Photo by Space Frontiers/Archive Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
SHARON KEHNEMUI

SHARON KEHNEMUI

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp