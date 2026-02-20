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Trump’s Reciprocity Tariffs Will Survive Anyway

The Supreme Court’s ruling today seems like a technical argument, full of sound and fury but signifying nothing.

President Trump signs an executive order imposing tariffs on imported goods at the White House, April 2, 2025.
President Trump signs an executive order imposing tariffs on imported goods at the White House, April 2, 2025. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
LAWRENCE KUDLOW

LAWRENCE KUDLOW

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