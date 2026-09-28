Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
Albanese’s contortion of a concentration camp shorthand for the imminently dying as a reference to Muslims demonstrated profound lack of knowledge about the Holocaust, scholar says.
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The UN Special Rapporteur for human rights of Palestinians, Francesca Albanese, has backtracked on comments made in a recent interview in which she claimed “antisemitism” refers to all people from the Middle East, not just Jews.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The UN Special Rapporteur for human rights of Palestinians, Francesca Albanese, has backtracked on comments made in a recent interview in which she claimed “antisemitism” refers to all people from the Middle East, not just Jews.
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