Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
Conrad Black, having recently spoken at a Spectator event on Richard Nixon, looks back on his time presiding over the renaissance of the storied British magazine.
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The 15 years when I was the chief proprietor of the Spectator were a never-ending cavalcade of amusing interactions between the many memorable personalities associated with that magazine. The experience was made more pleasant by the extraordinary economic success that we had with it. We acquired the Spectator from the Fairfax company in Australia, (four years before we acquired control of the Fairfax newspapers themselves), and were immediately able to consolidate much of the costs of the Spectator into the routine expenses of the Telegraph Group.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The 15 years when I was the chief proprietor of the Spectator were a never-ending cavalcade of amusing interactions between the many memorable personalities associated with that magazine. The experience was made more pleasant by the extraordinary economic success that we had with it. We acquired the Spectator from the Fairfax company in Australia, (four years before we acquired control of the Fairfax newspapers themselves), and were immediately able to consolidate much of the costs of the Spectator into the routine expenses of the Telegraph Group.
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