Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
By pinching Russia’s fuel hose, Ukraine gains something to trade for peace.
Published:
Updated:
When President Trump meets President Volodymyr Zelensky at the United Nations this afternoon, the Ukrainian leader will have an ace to play: a stranglehold on Russia’s diesel fuel production. Last year, when the two met at the start of Mr. Trump’s second term, the American publicly belittled the Ukrainian, telling him: “You don’t have the cards.”
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
When President Trump meets President Volodymyr Zelensky at the United Nations this afternoon, the Ukrainian leader will have an ace to play: a stranglehold on Russia’s diesel fuel production. Last year, when the two met at the start of Mr. Trump’s second term, the American publicly belittled the Ukrainian, telling him: “You don’t have the cards.”
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