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Zohran Mamdani, in Warning to New Yorkers, Turns Blind Eye to New Wave of Homeless Encampments

If you own anything, the city will not protect you, your business, or your property.

A homeless man sleeping on a park bench on June 25, 2026 at Brooklyn.
A homeless man sleeping on a park bench on June 25, 2026 at Brooklyn. Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
BETSY McCAUGHEY

BETSY McCAUGHEY

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